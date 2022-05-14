Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage: ‘We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby’

Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari announced Saturday that the singer had a miscarriage after revealing she was pregnant last month.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple said in a statement on Spears’ Instagram.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

On April 11, Spears revealed that she was pregnant with her third child following a mysterious post-vacation weight gain. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly… So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears wrote at the time.

Spears has two sons, now 16 and 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She has been with actor and model Asghari since 2016 and the pair announced their engagement in 2021.

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family,” Spears added on Instagram, while Asghari wrote in the comments, “We will have a miracle soon.”