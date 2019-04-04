×
RS Daily News: Britney Spears Mental Health Facility; Lil Nas X Teams Up with Billy Ray Cyrus

By

Reporter

In our daily news show, host Brittany Spanos checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Britney Spears enters mental health facility
  2. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus remix

Tune in each day for a new episode.

