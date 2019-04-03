Britney Spears Enters Mental Health Facility

Shortly after Britney Spears wrote on Instagram that she needed to take “a little ‘me time'” – the singer’s first social media post in nearly three months – news emerged that Spears recently entered a mental health facility.

According to the report, first reported by TMZ and confirmed by Variety, the continued health problems faced by her father Jamie Spears has taken its toll on Britney, who was suffering from emotional distress.

In January, Spears postponed her Las Vegas residency following her father’s life-threatening ordeal; the singer revealed in a statement that two months earlier, Jamie’s colon “spontaneously ruptured,” resulting in emergency surgery and a 28-day hospital stay.

“It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” Spears said at the time. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

However, a source told People Wednesday, “Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her. He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Representatives did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

TMZ added that Spears checked herself into the unnamed facility about a week ago and will spend 30 days there.