Britney Spears Calls Wedding to Sam Asghari a ‘Dream,’ Shares Photos From Celeb-Filled Ceremony

Bells are ringing in the Asghari-Spears household! On Thursday evening, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot at a ceremony accompanied by some of the singer’s closest celebrity friends — including Selena Gomez and Madonna — along with her wedding dress’ designer: Donatella Versace herself.

“Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram, sharing that she was “nervous all morning” before the ceremony and adding that she had a brief “panic attack.” (Earlier in the day, her ex-husband Jason Alexander broke into her home with a boxcutter in an attempt to “crash” the wedding.)

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock,” she wrote about her nuptials at the “dream castle” that involved the now-married couple rolling into the place on a horse-driven carriage.

Spears continued by thanking those who attended: Drew Barrymore (her “girl crush”), Gomez (who is “way prettier in person”), Madonna (whom she kissed on the mouth at the reception), and Paris Hilton.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful,” she added about the famed designer. Charlotte Tilbury and Sofia Tilbury were in charge of jewelry and makeup.

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!!” wrote the singer. “@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!” (She later proved it by posting a photo of herself dancing with Asghari wearing a short top with her booty out, captioning the image, “KISS IT !!! YOU HEARD ME !!!!”

Spears also shared shots of the ceremony venue, which was decorated with pink roses and glistening chandeliers.

Slight chaos erupted earlier in the day when her ex-husband broke into her home to try to stop the wedding. He was arrested and Spears was granted an emergency protective order against the trespasser who was facing two outstanding felony warrants in Napa County.

“[I] look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart, who was also in attendance, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

Sisters Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury spoke to Rolling Stone about what it was like to do the singer’s makeup for her big day.

“I was so thrilled and honored to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look,” said Charlotte. “Britney is the Queen of Pop and an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy.”

“It was an honor to be part of such a special, magical moment in Britney’s life and I loved being there to bring Charlotte and Britney’s bridal beauty vision to life,” added Sofia Tilbury. “She was the most gorgeous bride, absolutely breathtaking!”

Asghari and Spears started dating five months after shooting her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. They got engaged in September, only two months before the singer was freed from her conservatorship.