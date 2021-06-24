Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears has weathered 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father James “Jamie” Spears, which she asked to be released from on Wednesday during a conservatorship hearing. She addressed the court in Los Angeles for the first time since her court-appointed attorney filed to remove her father as conservator of her estate last August. Following her testimony, a bevy of celebrities have voiced their support for the singer.

“We love you Britney!!! Stay Strong,” Mariah Carey tweeted. Meanwhile, Halsey wrote, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system.”

After Cher was tagged in a post by a #FreeBritney advocate, a movement that has been concerned about the pop star’s welfare and support Spears’ release from her conservatorship, Cher responded. “I have written so many angry, over the top [tweets],” Cher wrote the day before the hearing. “But they have changed nothing. I will try to call. Might not get through… but I will try. #FreeBritney.”

Spears’ former boyfriend Justin Timberlake also weighed in. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” he tweeted. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

On Wednesday, Spears told the court during a Zoom appearance that she has not had autonomy over her own body during the conservatorship, explaining that she’d been told she was not allowed to get married or have another child; her guardians would not grant her permission to have her IUD removed. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said.

Her father Jamie has been in charge for the bulk of the conservatorship since 2008 and now co-manages her $60 million fortune along with wealth management company Bessemer Trust, the latter of which was appointed at Britney’s request.

In a report this week by The New York Times, previously sealed court records revealed that the pop star voiced concerns regarding her father’s fitness to be in charge of her assets far earlier than initially reported, along with requests for other changes to the arrangement.

