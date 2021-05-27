 Britney Spears Jukebox Musical to Premiere This November - Rolling Stone
Britney Spears Jukebox Musical to Premiere This November

Once Upon a One More Time was initially due to run in Chicago last spring before it was canceled due to Covid-19

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 03: Britney Spears performs at the NOW 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 t SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Britney Spears performs at the NOW 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 t SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California.

Steve Jennings/WireImage

The long-awaited Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time has rescheduled its premiere to this November. The new show was originally supposed to debut in Chicago in 2019 before it was delayed to April 2020. The Chicago run was subsequently canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once Upon a One More Time will open on November 29th for a limited engagement that will run through January 2, 2022. It will be performed at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Casting has yet to be announced for the show. 

Written by Jon Hartmere (BareThe Upside), the original musical follows a collection of famed fairytale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel — and their book club. Their worlds are turned upside down when a fairy godmother shares The Feminine Mystique with them. Spears’ biggest hits will be sung by the characters as they come to understand there’s more to their storybook lives than they previously thought.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears said in a previous statement. “This is a dream come true for me!”

