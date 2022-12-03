Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Shocking Fans

Despite her public estrangement from her sister for the past year, Britney Spears shared a tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears on her Instagram account on Friday. The photos – one of Jamie Lynn playing the guitar and one of her sitting in a kitchen – were posted on Britney’s 41st birthday.

“Verified It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show,” the caption read. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The show referenced in the caption is likely Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, a celebrity reality competition series featuring Jamie Lynn and launching next month.

Britney’s initial tribute post to her younger sister was also followed by several other posts including photos of her husband, Sam Asghari, and two children. Fan responses to the unexpected tribute ranged from disbelief to suspicions that the pop star’s account was hacked. In the comments, one user wrote, “Were you hacked boo?? Is Elon Musk responsible for all of this?,” while another user posted, “This isn’t Britney..”

Earlier this year, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter, cautioning that his client would file a lawsuit if she continued to talk about Britney “derogatorily” during the promotional campaign for her book, Things I Should Have Said.

The public dispute following Jamie Lynn’s book led Spears to write on Instagram, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me.”

Shortly afterwards, Britney inked a deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her own inevitable memoir.

After being being released from a 13-year conservatorship last year, Spears shared a letter she received from two members of Congress as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing.

“I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she wrote under the letter sent from Rep. Eric Swalwell and former Rep. Charlie Crist. “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”