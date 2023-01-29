Britney Spears Explains Why She Shut Down Her Instagram: ‘It Hurt My Feelings’

Britney Spears explained why she “shut down” her much-scrutinized Instagram account and touched on other recent dramas in a series of tweets the singer wrote late Saturday.

Earlier this month, Spears inexplicably took down her Instagram, a move that had fans so concerned they contacted authorities to check on her. However, as Spears explained Saturday, she switched off IG due to comments she faced on her posts.

Yep that's me … I'm alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices🥤, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in 🧘🏼‍♀️. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life 🏋🏼‍♀️ !!! pic.twitter.com/5GMcpkPMfy — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings,” Spears wrote.

I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway … I know I thought it was a joke too … but it’s not … it works … surprisingly enough !!!”

Following her Instagram takedown and the subsequent welfare check, Spears criticized her overzealous fans and said her “privacy was invaded,” a sentiment that continued in her Twitter thread Saturday.

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house … it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad!,” Spears wrote.

Spears also addressed the paparazzi video of Spears having some sort of confrontation at a Los Angeles restaurant, an incident that drew headlines questioning the singer’s public behavior.

"I mean DAMN come on… three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face … reminded me of my wedding… I was traumatized…," Spears tweeted.

“This time I said please get the fuck away from me … Yes … it’s Britney Bitch !!! I woke up and spoke up for myself … can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either … so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can…”

Spears signed off on an optimistic note, “l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you.”