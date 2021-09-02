Britney Spears Won’t Be Charged for Housekeeper Battery Allegations

Prosecutors have decided against filing a battery charge against Britney Spears for allegedly slapping her housekeeper’s phone in an incident on August 16th.

In a statement yesterday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko confirmed there was insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred. He also said there was an apparent lack of injury to the housekeeper and no evident damage to the phone.

“During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand,” Nasarenko’s office said on Wednesday, per Variety. “The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.”

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, responded with a statement that noted his appreciation for Nasarenko’s decision. “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” Rosengart said. “Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

Rosengart recently joined Spears in her fight to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. In August, Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of trying to extort approximately $2 million from the singer’s estate to leave the conservatorship in a new court filing.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the filing read. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Spears’ next court date is scheduled for September 29th.