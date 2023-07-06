Britney Spears Allegedly Hit in the Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Files Police Report

Britney Spears filed a police report after a member of basketball player Victor Wembanyama’s security team allegedly slapped the singer Wednesday night at a Las Vegas restaurant.

Rolling Stone confirmed that an incident occurred and a police report was filed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation,” the department’s Office of Public Information said. “The incident has been documented on a police report, and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

TMZ reports that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, and two friends were dining at Catch at the Aria Hotel when Spears approached Wembanyama, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, to ask for a photo. When she tapped his shoulder, the Spurs’ Director of Team Security, Damian Smith, allegedly backhanded her, knocking her to the ground.

Smith reportedly apologized to Spears at her table after the incident. The site reports that Smith did not recognize Spears when the alleged incident occurred and that Spears accepted his apology. Spears’ security team reportedly then met with Smith, and Spears decided to file a police report alleging battery.

Reps for Spears, Wembanyama, and the Spurs did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's requests for comment.

Spears will reportedly meet with Las Vegas police on Thursday.

The singer has been in the headlines in recent months. Recently, she shot down rumors that she’d been having issues with drugs, which tabloid newspapers had been reporting. “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad,” Spears said, calling the allegations “not true.” “This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.” She also posted that she had reconciled with her estranged mother, Lynne. “Time heals all wounds,” Britney wrote on Instagram.