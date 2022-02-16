Britney Spears Says She’s Healing and Ready to ‘Take Life by the Balls’

Britney Spears is still reeling from the happiness of her post-conservatorship freedom — and reflecting on when things weren’t going so well. On Wednesday, the singer shared a letter she received from two members of Congress late last year as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing. (Hint: a lot better than before.)

“I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she wrote under the letter sent from Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist. “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”

In the letter, the congressmen acknowledged Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart on their “historic victories.” They invited the two to meet with Congress to speak on the “turmoil” Britney faced during her conservatorship and how she was able to find justice. “There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your music,” the congressmen wrote.

Spears — who has openly spoken out against her family — continued by saying that it’s been difficult “to find people that get it and show empathy,” but clarified that she’s not here to be a victim. “I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all,” she wrote. “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!!”

“I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me,” Spears wrote. (She has accused her sister Jamie Lynn of doing little to help free her from her conservatorship and her father and former conservator Jamie of conservatorship abuse.)

“I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on,” she wrote, before adding, “In the mean time [sic], thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House.” (She wasn’t invited to the White House, but to the Capitol building.)

Spears’ life update comes several weeks after she engaged in a heated, public brawl with her sister Jamie Lynn following the release of the younger Spears sister’s memoir. Britney accused Jamie Lynn of using her name to sell books. It also comes three months after she was ultimately freed from her conservatorship by an L.A. judge.