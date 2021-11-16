Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement: ‘You Guys Saved My Life’

Britney Spears answered a burning question fans have been wondering and that is what are her plans now that she is finally free of the conservatorship that has governed her life for nearly 14 years.

“Very good question,” she says in a video she posted on Instagram. “I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman, and owning ATM cards and cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.”

She adds that she is not “here to be a victim,” stating that she lived with “victims” as a child, and that was part of her motivation to leave that home and why she worked so hard for 20 years. “I’m here to advocate for people with real disabilities,” she explained. “I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people… So, hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes to the corrupt system.”

The pop star also thanked the #freeBritney movement, which has advocated for her release from the conservatorship and helped bring her plight attention in recent times. “You guys rock, honestly,” she said, adding that the movement spoke for her when she could not. “I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way 100 percent.”

Spears said she is slated to appear on Oprah soon and said in the post’s caption that she wanted to discuss some of what she experienced before doing so. She said she hadn’t even scratched the surface of all the “bad things they did to me which they should be in jail for,” which she alleged also includes her “church going mother.”