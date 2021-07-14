 Britney Spears Wants Dad Charged With 'Conservatorship Abuse' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Says She Wants Her Father Charged With ‘Conservatorship Abuse’

Judge also approved the singer’s request to appoint her own attorney

Jon Blistein

britney spears conservatorship hearing

"I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Britney Spears reportedly told a court.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Britney Spears said she wanted her father James “Jamie” Spears charged with “conservatorship abuse” during a hearing in Los Angeles Wednesday, July 14th, NBC News reports.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” Spears said. She also said she was “extremely scared” of her father and that “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

Spears also reiterated some of the claims she made during her explosive June 23rd hearing, saying that her conservatorship controlled every part of her life and that she’d been forced to work 70 hours per week. “Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I’m not,” Spears said. “And that’s not ok.”

A lawyer for Jamie Spears did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

During the hearing, Judge Brenda Penny also approved Spears’ request to appoint her own attorney and approved the resignation of her former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III. Spears has chosen former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart to represent her. He also did not immediately return a request for comment.

