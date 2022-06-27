Britney Spears’ Ex Tried to Enter Her Locked Bedroom Amid Wedding Day ‘Stalking,’ Guard Testifies

Just four hours before Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in the yard of her California mansion, her first-husband Jason Alexander crept onto her property uninvited, sprinted into her home with a security guard on his tail, bolted upstairs, and tried to bust through her locked bedroom door, the guard testified Monday.

Spears was inside the bedroom at the time, preparing for her June 9 fairytale-themed wedding, security guard Richard N. Eubeler told the court.

Eubeler said he and Alexander were face-to-face outside the door once Alexander realized it wouldn’t open. “He started reaching into his right pocket,” the guard testified at the preliminary hearing in Alexander’s felony stalking case in Ventura County. “I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.”

Eubeler said Alexander was yelling out for Spears as he ran to a nearby game room and was ordered to leave. “Fuck that, I’m going back the same way I came,” Alexander allegedly said before breaking the handle on a door that Eubeler was holding closed with his foot, the guard said.

The guard said Spears appeared deeply disturbed by the incident when he finally saw her after law enforcement arrived to arrest Alexander. “She was very upset and wanted everybody to leave the property,” he testified, adding that Spears did in fact leave for a short time before returning to move forward with the wedding.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s detective took the stand after Eubeler and testified that Spears’ longtime agent, Cade Hudson, told him the pop star was “distraught, crying, shaking (and) panicked” immediately after Alexander was taken into custody. He said according to Hudson, Spears and Asghari took off together in a car. “She and her fiancé had left to try to calm down,” Det. Dylan Foley testified.

Shortly before the hearing ended, Alexander’s public defender, Sandra Bisignani, said her client never intended to harm or harass Spears. She asked that the felony stalking charge be rejected or reduced to a misdemeanor.

“Mr. Alexander’s intent was to talk to Britney, to check on her wellbeing, to make sure that this was what she really wanted, not to place her in fear,” Bisignani argued as Alexander sat quietly beside her, wearing a blue jail uniform and green N95 mask.

The judge said he wasn’t persuaded. “It’s been established that he appears to be a continuing threat given the efforts he went through to insert himself into this event,” Judge David R. Worley said as he found probable cause to send Alexander to trial for felony stalking and several misdemeanors. He set a follow-up court date of July 12.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Torres testified that he responded to Spears’ residence at 2:07 p.m. that day and found a “Gerber folding box cutter” among Alexander’s possessions. Eubeler also told the court Alexander had been seen lurking around the perimeter of Spears’ mansion on May 28, 2022, and again on June 8, the day before the wedding. He was warned to stay away, the guard said.

Alexander, 40, has been held in custody in Ventura County since his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to the felony stalking charge and also is facing misdemeanor counts of battery, trespassing and vandalism. Eubeler testified Monday that Alexander punched him in the chest as he tried to make his way back into Spears’ home. The vandalism count relates to the broken door handle.

“[I] look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be,” Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

Alexander grew up with Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, and was married to the “Toxic” singer for 55 hours in 2004 after the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas. They then quickly sought an annulment. Spears later told E! News she was “being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing.”

Alexander, who’s now the subject of a restraining order, went live on Instagram as he ran through Spears’ property.

At one point, Alexander entered the giant wedding tent. “Here’s the inside scoop, guys, of the bullshit wedding,” he said. “I’m Jason, first husband, here to crash it.”