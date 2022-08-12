Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Cops Plea in Felony Stalking, Wedding Trespass Case

Britney Spear’s ex Jason Alexander, who snuck onto her property and tried to bust through her locked bedroom door the day of her backyard wedding to Sam Asghari, has accepted a plea deal in the felony stalking case.

Alexander appeared in a California courtroom Thursday and pleaded no contest to aggravated trespassing and battery, both misdemeanors. Court records show that his felony stalking count and a misdemeanor vandalism count were dropped under the deal with Ventura County prosecutors.

Law enforcement officials previously testified that Alexander had a folding box cutter in his possession when he was arrested at Spears’ luxury estate shortly after 2 p.m. on June 9, just hours before the singer’s fairytale-themed wedding attended by celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

Judge Gilbert Romero accepted Alexander’s plea Thursday and sentenced him to 128 days in county jail. But because Alexander already has spent more than two months in custody — and because inmates get double credit for “good behavior” — the judge said Alexander had served his time and would no longer be held in the case.

Alexander, who was married to Spears for only 55 hours in 2004, was still in custody on Friday, jail records show. He’s still wanted on a 2016 Napa County warrant for an alleged felony grand theft.

A source close to Spears tells Rolling Stone they hope Alexnder “learned his lesson by serving jail time.”

At his preliminary hearing in the wedding crashing case back in June, Alexander listened quietly as one of Spears’ security guards, Richard N. Eubeler, told the court he crept onto Spears’ property uninvited, sprinted into her home, bolted upstairs, and tried to bust through her locked bedroom door.

Eubeler said he and Alexander were face-to-face outside the door once Alexander realized it wouldn’t open. “He started reaching into his right pocket,” the guard testified at the preliminary hearing in Alexander’s felony stalking case in Ventura County. “I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.”

The guard testified that Spears was inside the bedroom as Alexander yelled for her. He said the incident left the singer incredibly shaken.

Alexander even went live on Instagram as he ran through Spears’ property. At one point, he entered the couple’s giant wedding tent. “Here’s the inside scoop, guys, of the bullshit wedding,” he said. “I’m Jason, first husband, here to crash it.”

Eubeler said Spears appeared deeply disturbed by the incident after law enforcement arrived to arrest Alexander. “She was very upset and wanted everybody to leave the property,” he testified, adding that Spears left for a short time before returning to move forward with the wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Det. Dylan Foley testified that Spears’ longtime agent, Cade Hudson, reported that the pop star was “distraught, crying, shaking (and) panicked” immediately after Alexander was taken into custody. “She and her fiancé had left to try to calm down,” he said.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Torres testified that he found a “Gerber folding box cutter” among Alexander’s possessions during his arrest. Eubeler added that Alexander had been seen lurking around the perimeter of Spears’ mansion on May 28, 2022, and again on June 8, the day before the wedding. He was warned to stay away, the guard said.

Alexander’s public defender, Sandra Bisignani, said her client never intended to harm or harass Spears. “Mr. Alexander’s intent was to talk to Britney, to check on her wellbeing, to make sure that this was what she really wanted, not to place her in fear,” Bisignani argued at the June hearing.

The judge said he wasn’t persuaded. “It’s been established that he appears to be a continuing threat given the efforts he went through to insert himself into this event,” Judge David R. Worley said.

“This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride,” Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, previously said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Alexander grew up with Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, and was got hitched to the singer in Las Vegas before Spears quickly sought an annulment. She later told E! News she was “being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing.”