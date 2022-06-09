 Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Arrested After Attempt to 'Crash' Wedding - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next S.G. Goodman on Being a Queer Artist in Rural America
Home Music Music News

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Arrested After Attempt to ‘Crash’ Wedding to Sam Asghari

Jason Alexander has two outstanding arrest warrants for felonies committed in Napa County, according to a spokesperson for Napa County Sheriff’s Department

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo by: KGC-11/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 6/9/22 Britney Spears reportedly to marry Sam Asghari today in an intimate ceremony. ***STAR MAX File Photo*** 7/22/19 Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' in Los Angeles CA.Photo by: KGC-11/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 6/9/22 Britney Spears reportedly to marry Sam Asghari today in an intimate ceremony. ***STAR MAX File Photo*** 7/22/19 Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' in Los Angeles CA.

Britney Spears is reportedly to marry Sam Asghari today in an intimate ceremony. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' in Los Angeles CA 7/22/19 .

KGC-11/STAR MAX/IPx

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, broke into the home of the singer ahead of her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday. Alexander was detained by security personnel at the home and arrested due to an outstanding felony warrant, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirms to Rolling Stone.

Deputies responded to a call of a trespasser at Spears’ home Thursday afternoon. When deputies arrived, security personnel had already detained Alexander, who had gone on Instagram Live from inside the home of Spears.

Henry Wolfford, a spokesperson for Napa County Sheriff’s Department, said Alexander had two active arrest warrants for felony grand theft, value exceeding $400, and buying or receiving stolen property. Both crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 1, 2015, and the warrant for his arrest has been active since 2016.

Related Stories

'Heart on Ice' Rapper Rod Wave Choked Ex-Girlfriend, Arrest Record Shows
Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage: 'We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby'

Related Stories

Meet the Creators and Activists Leading Social Media's Next Wave
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics

Alexander may be transferred to a Napa County jail. His bail is set to $20,000, Wolfford said. Commander Eric Buschow with Ventura County Sheriff’s department told Rolling Stone that it is unclear whether Spears or her fiancé Asghari will press charges for misdemeanor trespassing.

Alexander went live on Instagram as he ran onto, and entered Spears’ property. He was seen going upstairs in the home and confronting security personnel who kept asking him to “leave.” Security personnel could be seen holding a gun as they attempted to escort the trespasser out of Spears’ home.

At one point, Alexander entered what appeared to be the wedding venue — with pink decorations and roses — as Alexander told the camera, “Here’s the inside scoop, guys, of the bullshit wedding . . . I’m Jason, first husband, here to crash it.”

Spears is anticipated to marry Asghari on Thursday, with celebrity friends including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow in attendance, according to People.

In This Article: Arrest, Britney Spears

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.