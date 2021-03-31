Britney Spears ‘Cried For Two Weeks’ Over Documentary

Britney Spears responded to Framing Britney Spears in a lengthy Instagram post, writing that she was “embarrassed by the light they put me in.” The post, which shows Spears dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy,” details her thoughts on the documentary, which premiered on Hulu in February.

“My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life,” Spears wrote to her 29 million followers, adding that she’s felt “judged” and “insulted” by the media. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she continued. “I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

She concluded, “Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect… perfect is boring… I’m here to pass on kindness.”

Since the release of Framing Britney Spears, there have been renewed calls to #FreeBritney, bringing the singer’s conservatorship by her father into question. Last month, a lawyer for Spears’ father Jamie, Vivian Lee Thoreen, told CNN, NBC News and Good Morning America that Jamie only has his daughter’s best interests in mind.

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” Thoreen told CNN. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

While Britney has remained largely silent since the documentary premiered until now, her boyfriend Sam Asghari slammed Jamie in a February Instagram post. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick.”

The BBC has announced plans for the release of an upcoming documentary on Spears’ conservatorship to follow Framing Britney Spears. Helmed by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, the film, tentatively titled Britney, will center on the #FreeBritney movement and the singer’s recent court appearances. It has yet to receive a confirmed air date.