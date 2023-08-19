Britney Spears Speaks Out on Divorce: ‘Honestly Nobody’s Business’

Britney Spears said she was “shocked” but that it’s “honestly nobody’s business” in her first public comment since her divorce from Sam Asghari.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” Spears wrote on Instagram Friday night. The post was accompanied by a clip of Spears dancing and lip-synching to Janet Jackson’s 1993 song, “If.”

Spears continued, “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!”

Spears assured followers that she would stay “as strong as I can and do my best,” adding that she’s “actually doing pretty damn good.”

Spears’ statement comes after Asghari released a note of his own on social media, saying: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” Be added, “Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Asghari filed from divorce from Spears on Aug. 16 after 14 months of marriage and nearly seven years together. They first started dating a few months after shooting Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. They got engaged last September, right before Spears was freed from her conservatorship. Spears regularly leaned on Asghari for support during her fight to end that legal arrangement.

Spears and Asghari married in June 2022 at a ceremony that included guests like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton. Though the occasion wasn't without some controversy, as Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander broke into her home with a boxcutter in an attempt to "crash" the ceremony earlier that day.

The couple had also announced they were expecting a child at one point, though one month before their wedding, they revealed that Spears had miscarried. In a statement at the time, they said, “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength.”

News of the divorce comes as Spears prepares to release her memoir, The Woman in Me. The book is set to arrive Oct. 24, meaning it will not likely address the her split with Asghari.