Britney Spears Denies Latest Post-Conservatorship Rumor Claiming She Nearly Died: ‘Enough Is Enough’

For Britney Spears, being released from a 13-year conservatorship was meant to act as a reset, freeing her up to simply exist without her life being dictated by anyone else. But ever since she earned her freedom in 2021, paranoia has run high among fans who are concerned that she’s still being controlled. And reports claiming the singer’s family had scheduled an intervention after she almost died haven’t been helpful either.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” Spears wrote on Instagram following reports from TMZ that mental health and substance abuse concerns pushed her family to plan an intervention. “I mean at some point enough is enough.”

The singer added that she would likely begin limiting her social media usage going forward, particularly scaling back on posting to Instagram. “Even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well,” she wrote. “I’m honestly not surprised at all.”

Last month, Spears deactivated her Instagram account, which sparked so much concern among her fans that some called the police to report “suspicious activity,” having officers sent out to her home to conduct a wellness check. While the singer clarified that the police never entered her house, realizing there was no true issue, she admitted: “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

In her latest Instagram post, Spears offered a gentle reminder that she is no longer in a conservatorship that would be cause for this level of concern. "No folks, it's not 2007 … it's 2023," she wrote. "I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home!!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!!"

She added: “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read.”

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, responded to the claims of an intervention in a separate statement to Access Hollywood. “An intervention did not occur,” he stated. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”