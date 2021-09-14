Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Thanking #FreeBritney Supporters

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th, after sharing a post that thanked her supporters in the #FreeBritney movement.

A source close to Spears said the decision was hers. Spears also recently indicated she would be posting less in the future.

Crowd Surf, the company that has long helped manage Spears’ social media accounts, did not immediately return a request for comment. Instagram, meanwhile, confirmed to Insider that Spears’ account was deactivated and that Instagram did not remove it.

Per screen grabs, Spears’ final post contained photos of an article titled, “Infusing education with heart.” In the caption, Spears wrote, “I had to repost this so you can see the whole article! Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system! No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy! People need to hear this before it’s too late! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom! Again … team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass! Love you so much and God bless!”

Weird how Britney's Instagram was deleted after this post… 👀 https://t.co/g1LDFJSb70 pic.twitter.com/JfXnqDERUm — SL04N (@ursobye) September 14, 2021

Spears’ Instagram has played an important role in her conservatorship battle and the evolution of the #FreeBritney movement. For many fans, Spears’ posts seemed like a rare and honest window into her interior world when so much of her life was under the thumb of the conservatorship and her father, Jamie Spears. The #FreeBritney movement effectively began when two fans, Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, launched the Britney’s Gram podcast in November 2017 to parse the singer’s social media dispatches.

Spears’ decision to delete her Instagram comes two days after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari (the news was, of course, announced on Instagram). It also comes after Jamie Spears filed a petition last week to end serving as the singer’s conservator. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29th.