Britney Spears Attends Court Hearing Over Conservatorship

Britney Spears appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom with both her parents Friday to speak to the judge overseeing the singer’s decade-long conservatorship.

Judge Brenda Penny cleared out her courtroom prior to the hearing so that only Spears, her mother Lynne and her father Jamie – also Britney’s conservator – and their lawyers were in attendance; Britney was ushered through the courthouse’s backdoor to avoid paparazzi, but still encountered some #FreeBritney supporters, People reported.

While the details of the court hearing are unknown, the judge ordered Spears to undergo a 730 expert evaluation, a competence examination usually issued for children in divorce cases, both ABC News and the Associated Press report.

The next hearing in Spears’ conservatorship was scheduled for September 18th, a court date that the singer will not need to attend.

In recent months, Jamie Spears’ conservatorship of his daughter – which began in 2008 following the singer’s public meltdown and gives him control of nearly all of the singer’s business and personal affairs – has come under public scrutiny, with Spears herself hinting about a release from the arrangement in social media posts.

Lynne Spears, who divorced from Jamie in 2002, has sought to take a more active role in Britney’s life following the singer’s month-long stay in a mental health facility.

“Britney is still adjusting to medications,” a source told People of the situation. “It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom. If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”