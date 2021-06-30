Britney Spears’ Father Calls for Inquiry Into Pop Star’s Conservatorship Claims

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents calling for an investigation into the pop star’s explosive testimony about life under her conservatorship, The New York Times reports.

At a June 23rd hearing, Spears offered a startling account of the past 13 years of her life, alleging abuse, forced labor, and lack of autonomy over her body. Spears was put under the conservatorship in 2008 after a series of erratic incidents that ended in a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. Her father, Jamie, has been in charge of her career and finances ever since (he co-manages Spears’ $60 million fortune with a wealth management company). During the hearing, Spears also alleged that she was prescribed medication such as Lithium against her will and told she was not allowed to get married, have another child, or have her IUD removed.

In the new documents filed Tuesday, June 29th, lawyers for Jamie requested an evidentiary hearing, stating, “[I]t is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken… It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.”

Regarding Spears’ allegations in her testimony, Jamie’s lawyers wrote, “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.”

Attorneys for Jamie Spears did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, nor did a representative for the pop star.

Along with calling for the inquiry, Jamie’s attorneys filed a separate set of documents that pushed back against some of Spears’ claims, specifically regarding how much control Jamie had in the conservatorship. For instance, the filings alleged that it wasn’t Jamie, but Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who had been “fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since September 2019.

“Mr. Spears has no intention of seeking to be appointed as Conservator of the Person of his daughter,” the filing stated. “However, Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter.”