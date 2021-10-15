 Britney Spears Gives Feelings on Possible Conservatorship End - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Cimafunk's Ecstatic Collaborative Spirit
Home Music Music News

Britney Spears on Possible Conservatorship End: ‘There’s a Lot of Things That Scare Me’

“I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” singer writes

By

News Director

Jason Newman's Most Recent Stories

View All
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

As the conservatorship over Britney Spears appears closer to reaching an end than ever before, the singer took to Instagram to share her ambivalent feelings and thoughts on navigating her life free from the constraints that have been imposed on her for 13 years.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!!!,” she wrote. “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me!!!”

The singer went on to chastise the paparazzi that “run through the trees and onto the road” and wrote that she’s “fearful of doing something wrong.”

Related Stories

Jamie Lynn Spears to Cover Life as Child Star, Daughter's Near-Fatal ATV Accident, in New Book
Britney Spears Drops Choreographed 'Brave New Girl' on Instagram, Because She Can Now

Related Stories

David Schwimmer Ross Friends
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement

Last month, a judge suspended Spears’ dad Jamie from his role as conservator of her $60 million estate, essentially paving the way for a final resolution that would allow the singer to control both her finances and life decisions. “I believe that the suspension of [James Spears] is in the best interest of the conservatee, Ms. Britney Spears,” Judge Brenda Penny said. “The current situation is untenable.”

Spears claimed the conservatorship granted in 2008 amid concerns over her mental health and possible substance abuse forced her to work against her will, compelled her to take powerful drugs that left her feeling “drunk,” cut her off from friends and led her to believe she couldn’t remove an IUD to try for another child.

“I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years!!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country!!!,” Spears wrote. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me!!!”

The next hearing is set for November 12th, where the full termination of the conservatorship will be considered. Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart, tells Rolling Stone that the “hope and expectation” is that the conservatorship will be terminated on that date with no order for any further mental evaluation.

In This Article: Britney Spears

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.