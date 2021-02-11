 Judge Rules Against Britney Spears' Father at Conservatorship Hearing - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Music News

Judge Rules Against Britney Spears’ Father at Conservatorship Hearing

A probate judge denied James “Jamie” Spears’ objection to joint conservatorship

Reporter

FILE - This April 12, 2018 file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Though Black Out Tuesday was originally organized by the music community, the social media world went dark on Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the many killings of black people around the world that has caused outrage and protests. "I won't be posting on social media and I ask you all to do the same," Britney Spears tweeted. "We should use the time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place …. for ALL of us !!!!!" (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

A probate judge has denied James "Jamie" Spears' objection to joint conservatorship over daughter Britney Spears' estate.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The ongoing legal battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship continued amid a week when discussion of the pop star’s life and career became a hot button topic following the airing of documentary Framing Britney Spears. At a hearing on Thursday, a probate judge overruled James “Jamie” Spears’ objection to an order that assigned financial institution Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator of his daughter’s estate, as Variety reports.

As part of the objection, Spears’ father sought to retain the delegation of power of the singer’s investments. However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied the objection and upheld her previous ruling from November, which appointed Bessemer as a co-conservator along with Jamie Spears. At that time, the judge also denied the singer’s petition to remove her father from the conservatorship altogether.

During the hearing on Thursday, Britney Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, reiterated the singer’s wishes. “It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue,” Ingham said.

Less than a week prior, the documentary examining the conservatorship the singer has been subjected to since 2008, Framing Britney Spears, premiered on FX and Hulu. The New York Times Presents documentary also features the efforts of the fan-generated #FreeBritney campaign, which seeks to remove the legal constraints that govern her finances, life and career.

Subsequent hearings about the conservatorship are expected to take place on March 17th and April 27th.

In This Article: Britney Spears

Rolling Stone
© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

