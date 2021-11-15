Britney Spears Pops ‘First Glass of Champagne’ After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears has only been officially free from her conservatorship for a weekend, but she has nearly 14 years of catching up to do. The singer took to Instagram Monday afternoon to share a glimpse into how she celebrated the termination of the conservatorship, which a California judge announced last Friday.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night,” she wrote. “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!”

She went on to thank her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, adding: “He has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that!”

Spears isn’t the only one celebrating. After the decision was announced on Friday, fans outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse popped streamers and rejoiced in the singer’s newfound freedom.

“What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory. I love my fans so much … so thank you,” Spears concluded, ready to catch up on years of missed opportunities.