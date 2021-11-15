 Britney Spears Continues Celebration of Conservatorship Termination - Rolling Stone
Britney Spears Pops ‘First Glass of Champagne’ After Conservatorship Ends

A California judge terminated the conservatorship last Friday after nearly 14 years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: #FreeBritney activists protest during a rally held in conjunction with a hearing on the future of Britney Spears' conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Spears was placed in a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. Spears and her father have asked the court to remove him from his role in the conservatorship. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Britney Spears has only been officially free from her conservatorship for a weekend, but she has nearly 14 years of catching up to do. The singer took to Instagram Monday afternoon to share a glimpse into how she celebrated the termination of the conservatorship, which a California judge announced last Friday.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night,” she wrote. “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!”

She went on to thank her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, adding: “He has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that!”

Spears isn’t the only one celebrating. After the decision was announced on Friday, fans outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse popped streamers and rejoiced in the singer’s newfound freedom.

“What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory. I love my fans so much … so thank you,” Spears concluded, ready to catch up on years of missed opportunities.

