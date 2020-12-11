 Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys Team Up for New Song 'Matches' - Rolling Stone
Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys Gift Nineties Pop Fans New Song ‘Matches’

Track is one of several bonus cuts on the new deluxe edition of Spears’ 2016 album, Glory

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have gifted fans of turn-of-the-millenium pop with a new collaboration, “Matches.”

The song is one of a handful of bonus tracks on the new deluxe edition of Spears’ 2016 album, Glory, which was released Friday, December 11th. As such, the origins of “Matches” are a bit unclear — whether it’s an outtake from the Glory sessions or a more recent collaboration. (Rolling Stone has reached out to a rep for Spears for additional information.)

Either way, “Matches” is a delightful hit of contemporary club pop accentuated with dramatic strings that are somewhat reminiscent of the Max Martin-style songs that made Spears and BSB superstars. Most importantly, “Matches” provides a unique chance to hear those one-of-a-kind Backstreet Boys harmonies alongside Spears’ equally singular vocals.

Along with “Matches,” the new deluxe edition of Glory features other rarities like “Swimming in the Stars” and “Mood Ring.” Four remixes of the latter track also appear on the new album.

In This Article: Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears

