 See Britney Spears Transform 'Baby One More Time' Into Sultry Slow Jam
Rolling Stone

See Britney Spears Transform ‘Baby One More Time’ Into Sultry Slow Jam

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” she wrote alongside clip of her singing “different version” of debut single

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears

FilmMagic

Britney Spears turned to Instagram Friday to do something fans haven’t seen her do in a long time: Sing.

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” Spears wrote.

In between sorting loads of laundry, Spears recorded herself delivering a “different version” of her pop-altering debut single “…Baby One More Time,” a sultrier rendition that she claimed she wanted to release 14 years earlier but was disallowed due to her conservatorship.

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together,” Spears wrote in the video’s caption. “A start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs  to a T not even having to give effort or dance 💃🏼 … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing.”

She continued, “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??? Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER.”

Although now free from her conservatorship, Spears hasn’t released any new music since the 2020 deluxe reissue of her 2016 LP Glory came with a handful of new songs, including “Mood Ring” and “Matches.” The singer also hasn’t performed live since Oct. 2018.

In This Article: Britney Spears

Rolling Stone
