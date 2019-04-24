×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next The Press Will Learn Nothing From the Russiagate Fiasco Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Britney Spears Addresses Speculation About Mental Health: ‘All Is Well’

Pop star posts first Instagram video following checking in to mental health facility

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears is putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold to focus on her father's recovery from a recent life-threatening illness. The pop superstar announced she is going on an indefinite work hiatusMusic Britney Spears, Beverly Hills, USA - 13 Apr 2018

Britney Spears addressed her well-being in her first Instagram video since checking into a mental health facility.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears took to Instagram to address apparent rumors about her well-being. It’s her first video post since she checked into a mental health facility for a reported 30-day stay earlier this month.

In the video, she said she wanted to check in “with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” she said. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

Along with the clip, she wrote a caption addressing “rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many crazy things being said,” alluding to alleged fake emails that were being spread from her former manager Sam Lufti years ago, although it’s unclear what the emails contained.

Related

Britney Spears29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Apr 2018
Britney Spears Enters Mental Health Facility
Britney Spears Songs Will Soundtrack New Princess-Themed Musical

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she added. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”

In January, the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency after her father faced life-threatening health problems. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time,” she said. “I hope you all can understand.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad