Britney Spears Addresses Speculation About Mental Health: ‘All Is Well’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to address apparent rumors about her well-being. It’s her first video post since she checked into a mental health facility for a reported 30-day stay earlier this month.

In the video, she said she wanted to check in “with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” she said. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

Along with the clip, she wrote a caption addressing “rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many crazy things being said,” alluding to alleged fake emails that were being spread from her former manager Sam Lufti years ago, although it’s unclear what the emails contained.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she added. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”

In January, the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency after her father faced life-threatening health problems. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time,” she said. “I hope you all can understand.”