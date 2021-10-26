Britney Spears Calls Out Family ‘For Hurting Me Deeper Than You’ll Ever Know’

With her conservatorship potentially nearing an end in the coming weeks, Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram account to address the way she’s been treated by her family in the past. “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know,” she wrote in the paragraph posted under a photo of a mini typewriter.

The message finds Spears discussing the feeling of humiliation that comes with always being the person to make plans with loved ones but not receiving the same energy and dedication in return.

“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after,” she wrote. “OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

Spears’ next court hearing is coming up on November 12th and could signify the official end of the conservatorship she first entered 13 years ago. The full termination of the conservatorship will be considered and the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart previously told Rolling Stone that he hopes for a direct resolution without further mental evaluation.

In June, Spears addressed the court for the first time since filing to remove her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate in August of last year. Among other harrowing revelations shared over 24 minutes, she told the judge: “Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no — ma’am, they should be in jail.”