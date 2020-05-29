 Britney Spears: 20th Anniversary of 'Oops!… I Did It Again' Album - Rolling Stone
Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ on Our New Podcast

Plus, Nigel Dick, who directed the video for the title track, shares his memories of working with Britney Spears

Brian Hiatt

NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE  PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Britney Spears poses in a Studio in 1998 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Larry Busacca/WireImage

The new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast celebrates the 20th anniversary of Britney Spears’ classic second album, Oops!… I Did It Again, with Rob Sheffield (who wrote Rolling Stone‘s original rave review) and Brittany Spanos joining host Brian Hiatt for a track-by-track discussion.

Plus, Nigel Dick, who directed the video for the title track (as well as the “…Baby One More Time” video, among others) shares his memories of working with Spears, including why he thinks his objection to one of her outfits on the set of the “Oops” video led to the end of their collaborations.

Last week on Rolling Stone Music Now, we memorialized Little Richard. The show also previously looked back at Spears’ debut album, ….Baby One More Time.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts).

