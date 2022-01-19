Britney Spears Issues Cease and Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has sent her little sister Jamie Lynn a big warning.

In a new “cease and desist” letter obtained by Rolling Stone, the “Toxic” singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart cautions that Britney won’t hesitate to file a lawsuit if her younger sibling keeps talking about her “derogatorily” during her promotional campaign for her new book.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the new letter states. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain.”

Rosengart says Britney “will not tolerate” the alleged profiteering.

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow,'” Rosengart writes in the letter dated Monday.

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else. Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” he warns.

“You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action,” the former federal prosecutor cautions.

Spears, 40, has been going back-and-forth with Jamie Lynn since her sister first spoke to ABC’s Good Morning America while promoting her new book Things I Should Have Said.

In a new podcast interview released Tuesday, Jamie Lynn attributed her rollercoaster relationship with Britney to the simple fact they grew up together in the same family under an intense spotlight.

“I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn said during the first segment of a two-part interview on Call Her Daddy. “I’m her biggest fan — but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?”

In a statement on Twitter, Britney accused Jamie Lynn and her family of ruining her life and lying about her mental state during her 13-year conservatorship to make money.

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” Britney wrote. “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”