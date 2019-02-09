Rising British Rapper Cadet Dead at 28

Rising British rapper Cadet was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in central England, his family revealed. He was 28.
The Associated Press reports that the rapper born Blaine Johnson was the passenger in a taxi en route to Keele University in Straffordshire, where Cadet had a late-night gig booked. The taxi collided with another vehicle, killing Johnson and seriously injuring the two drivers.
A statement on Cadet’s now-private Instagram page read, “We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance. Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”
Cadet was best known for his association with the popular British hip-hop duo Krept and Konan; Blaine Johnson, whose song “Letter to Krept” has 5 million views on YouTube, was the cousin of Casyo “Krept” Johnson, who paid tribute to Cadet on social media (via BBC):
My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. Im so proud of you. My left lung. Im devestated and broken right now 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/125pWPMzO1
Cadet’s most recent single “Advice,” a collaboration with rapper Deno, reached Number 27 on the British single charts and currently has 18 million views on YouTube.
@callmecadet My big bro. No cap when I say this, my BIG BRO. You looked after man and made sure I was good. We just went silver, we just won awards together, we had one of the biggest UK hits last year and we were put onto the Wireless line up. I can’t believe this fr man. Just bought ur new crib aswell 💔 I’m so baffled I can’t lie, you were too young and in your prime, this was meant to be YOUR year! We’ll always have love for you my guy, if you knew Cadet personally, you would know he wouldn’t want any of us to be sad rn tho, More condolences to @kreptplaydirty and the rest of your family 🙏🏽 Long Live Blaine, #RIPCadet, the motherfucking OG.. The #UnderratedLegend became the Legend he is. 💙🌹
The rapper was also scheduled to perform at London’s Wireless Festival in July. Following Cadet’s death, the festival tweeted that “we’ll be keeping his Wireless performance as a time to reflect on the memory of Blaine.”
Look at what everyone is saying about you, I proper don’t even know what to type this feels mad weird. I was gonna write a long speech about how I met you and what you’ve done for me but where does man start. Everyone loves you look at what everyone has to say about your heart and character. This guy ALWAYS, as in literally every single time I see him greets me with a “I love you lil bro”, the last few times we’ve seen each other that’s all we say, we haven’t even caught up, man just sees you and you say you know I love you lil bro and I say bro from early I love you. This guy has saved my arse when I was dead broke and made it a duty to let me know you’ve got my back, like that’s all you say and remind me. IThis man exudes love. I can’t even explain how clean hearted you are, look what you mean to everyone. No one will ever forget you big bro, words can’t do anything justice right now but rest in peace to the absolute REALEST and I can say that with my hand on my heart. Love you bro 💔💔💔💔
