Rising British Rapper Cadet Dead at 28

Rising British rapper Cadet was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in central England, his family revealed. He was 28.

The Associated Press reports that the rapper born Blaine Johnson was the passenger in a taxi en route to Keele University in Straffordshire, where Cadet had a late-night gig booked. The taxi collided with another vehicle, killing Johnson and seriously injuring the two drivers.

A statement on Cadet’s now-private Instagram page read, “We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance. Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”

Cadet was best known for his association with the popular British hip-hop duo Krept and Konan; Blaine Johnson, whose song “Letter to Krept” has 5 million views on YouTube, was the cousin of Casyo “Krept” Johnson, who paid tribute to Cadet on social media (via BBC):

My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. Im so proud of you. My left lung. Im devestated and broken right now 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/125pWPMzO1 — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) February 9, 2019

Cadet’s most recent single “Advice,” a collaboration with rapper Deno, reached Number 27 on the British single charts and currently has 18 million views on YouTube.

The rapper was also scheduled to perform at London’s Wireless Festival in July. Following Cadet’s death, the festival tweeted that “we’ll be keeping his Wireless performance as a time to reflect on the memory of Blaine.”



