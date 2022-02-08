Brit Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Adele led the winners at tonight’s (Feb. 8) Brit Awards 2022, taking home three awards at the prestigious ceremony. The music icon triumphed as she picked up Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for 30 and Song of the Year for “Easy On Me.”

Her victory in the first category made her the first-ever artist to pick up the award, after the show ditched trophies in gendered categories for the first time — replaced by Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year fields.

the third win of the night for @Adele as '30' takes home @MastercardUK Album of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BLbUxC9tz8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Four new genre categories were also added for the first time – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’N’B Act – which fans were able to determine via a TikTok vote.

See the winners in full below.

Artist of The Year

Adele – winner

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice – winner

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone – winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song Of The Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – winner

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Adele – ’30’ – winner

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – winner

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave – winner

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill – winner

Calvin Harros

Fred again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/RnB act

Adele

Dua Lipa – winner

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best International Artist

Billie Eilish – winner

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran – winner

