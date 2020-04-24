Bright Eyes Cancel, Postpone Dates on Reunion Tour

Bright Eyes will not embark on their highly anticipated reunion tour this spring, canceling and postponing dates due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek was supposed to launch May 14th in Spokane, Washington, and wrap June 20th in Queens, New York. All of the May shows and three of the June gigs were canceled outright, and refunds will be available to ticket holders at the point of purchase. Bright Eyes, however, was able to reschedule several June shows for summer 2021, with dates for two additional postponed concerts to be announced later. Original tickets will be valid at the rescheduled dates.

“Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates,” Bright Eyes wrote on Instagram. “We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date.”

Bright Eyes announced their return in January and one month later revealed they’d inked a new record deal with Dead Oceans and were prepping their first album since 2011’s The People’s Key. Exact details about the record, including a release date and title, have yet to be revealed, although the band has shared two new songs, “Forced Convalescence” and “Persona Non Grata.”

Bright Eyes Rescheduled/Postponed Tour Dates

July 30, 2021 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

July 29, 2021 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks

July 31, 2021 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Date TBD – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Date TBD – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall