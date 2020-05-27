 Bright Eyes Release Melancholy New Song 'One and Done' - Rolling Stone
Music News

Bright Eyes Share New Dispatch From the End of the World, ‘One and Done’

Track will appear on band’s upcoming first album in nine years

Jon Blistein

Bright Eyes have shared a new song, “One and Done,” from their upcoming new album, which is expected to be released later this year via Dead Oceans.

The track feels like an exhausted, but stoic accounting of a crumbling world. An atmospheric rhythm section — featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on bass — holds together a mix of lonesome guitars and chamber-pop strings, while Conor Oberst sings: “Around here we’ve been wondering what tomorrow’s going to sing/On the final field recording from the loud Anthropocene.” Other contributors to the song include Jon Theodore and Miwi La Lupa.

“One and Done” follows previously released tracks “Forced Convalescence” and “Persona Non Grata.” The latter arrived at the end of March and marked Bright Eyes’ first new music since 2011’s The Peoples’ Key. At the time, the band also announced its new record deal with Dead Oceans, although a release date and title for the upcoming record have yet to be revealed.

Bright Eyes were supposed to embark on a 2020 tour to support their new album, but those dates have either been canceled or postponed until 2021 due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In This Article: Bright Eyes

