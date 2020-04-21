 Bright Eyes Unveil Sweeping New Song, 'Forced Convalescence' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Belle and Sebastian Turn COVID-19 Fears Into Gorgeous Music Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bright Eyes Get Existential in Bed on New Song, ‘Forced Convalescence’

Track is the second offering from the upcoming album, their first new music since 2011

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bright Eyes have shared another new song, “Forced Convalescence,” from their upcoming new album, which is expected to arrive later this year via Dead Oceans.

The track finds Conor Oberst staring down the past and future from his bed, as a simple mix of stomping drums, soft piano, and dreamy guitars spiral into a fanciful fever dream alongside Oberst’s existential musings (the track even features Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on bass). “In the dark, at a distance, I see everything at once,” he sings, a full choir at his back. “Feel the wind through the window and I’m overcome with love.”

“Forced Convalescence” follows “Persona Non Grata,” which Bright Eyes released at the end of March, marking their first new music since 2011’s The Peoples’ Key. At the time, the band also announced its new album deal with Dead Oceans, although a title and release date for their upcoming record have yet to be announced.

Bright Eyes were set to complement their new album with a 2020 tour, although those dates remain up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, that run is still scheduled to kick off May 14th in Spokane, Washington.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.