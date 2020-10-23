Bright Eyes Release New Song ‘Miracle of Life’ for Planned Parenthood

Bright Eyes have released a new song, “Miracle of Life,” to benefit Planned Parenthood. Along with the members of Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott), the song features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Theodore, and Flea.

In partnership with the 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood Collective, Bright Eyes released the track exclusively to Bandcamp, with all proceeds from sales ($1), streaming, and syncs going directly to Planned Parenthood. The song will be made available on all streaming platforms on October 28th.

“This song should not exist in 2020 America,” frontman Conor Oberst stated. “It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard-fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last 50 years. Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should.”

Bright Eyes released their latest album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was on Dead Oceans this past August. They’ll be performing at Planned Parenthood’s Village of Love Virtual Fundraiser on October 25th.