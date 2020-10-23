 Bright Eyes Release New Song 'Miracle of Life' for Planned Parenthood - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sigur Rós Preview Orchestral Album 'Odin's Raven Magic' With 'Dvergmál'
Home Music Music News

Bright Eyes Release New Song ‘Miracle of Life’ for Planned Parenthood

Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Theodore, Flea contributed to Bandcamp-exclusive track

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bright Eyes have released a new song, "Miracle of Life," to benefit Planned Parenthood. It features Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Theodore, and Flea.

Shawn Brackbill

Bright Eyes have released a new song, “Miracle of Life,” to benefit Planned Parenthood. Along with the members of Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott), the song features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Theodore, and Flea.

In partnership with the 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood Collective, Bright Eyes released the track exclusively to Bandcamp, with all proceeds from sales ($1), streaming, and syncs going directly to Planned Parenthood. The song will be made available on all streaming platforms on October 28th.

“This song should not exist in 2020 America,” frontman Conor Oberst stated. “It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard-fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last 50 years. Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should.”

Bright Eyes released their latest album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was on Dead Oceans this past August. They’ll be performing at Planned Parenthood’s Village of Love Virtual Fundraiser on October 25th.

In This Article: Bandcamp, Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst, Flea, Phoebe Bridgers, Planned Parenthood

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.