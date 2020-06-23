 Bright Eyes Perform Newest Single 'Mariana Trench' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Donald Trump's Presidency Is a Saturday Night Massacre That Never Ends Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bright Eyes Dive Deep Into ‘Mariana Trench’ on ‘Colbert’

Band’s latest single will appear on first album in nine years, Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bright Eyes shared a live studio performance of their newest track, “Mariana Trench,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday.

With some COVID-19 restrictions easing, it looked as if Bright Eyes and the rest of their backing band were able to gather for the performance in the same studio space (while still staying six feet apart). That togetherness lent their rendition of “Mariana Trench” a compelling immediacy, as frontman Conor Oberst delivered a gripping vocal performance over the song’s percolating groove, which eventually opens up with a flourish of horns.

Bright Eyes’ Late Show rendition of “Mariana Trench” came right on the heels of the single’s official release Monday (the studio version features Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on bass and Jon Theodore from Queens of the Stone Age on drums). The song arrived alongside the announcement that Bright Eyes’ long-awaited new album, Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was, will be released August 21st via Dead Oceans.

“Mariana Trench” follows previously released singles “Persona Non Grata,” “Forced Convalescence” and “One and Done.” Down in the Weeds marks Bright Eyes’ first new album since 2011’s The People’s Key.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bright Eyes, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late-Night TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.