Bright Eyes Announce First Shows in Nearly a Decade

Bright Eyes have announced their first shows in more than nine years.

The band confirmed on Tuesday that they will play upcoming shows at Tokyo’s Liquidroom, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. Their New York gig, on June 20th, will feature openers Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus; folk band Lavender Diamond will open for one night at the Palladium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at noon EST, with a BrooklynVegan presale for the New York show starting Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Bright Eyes will also be performing a reunion set at the End of the Road festival in Dorset, England, taking place September 3rd through 6th at Larmer Tree Gardens.

Earlier this month, the band teased their return with an Instagram account and new activity on their long-dormant Twitter handle, switching their bio to “#BrightEyes2020.” They’ve so far shared a teaser video as well as mysterious photos of city walls, but have yet to announce any new projects.

Bright Eyes — made up of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Wolcott — announced their separation in 2011 following the release of their eighth album, The People’s Key, on Saddle Creek. Oberst has since gone on to release four solo albums in addition to his work in various side projects, including Better Oblivion Community Center with Phoebe Bridgers.

Other headliners at End of the Road this year include Pixies, King Krule, Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Richard Hawley, Little Simz, Aldous Harding, Whitney and The Comet Is Coming.

Bright Eyes 2020 Live Shows

March 23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Liquidroom

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium w/ Lavender Diamond

May 22 – Los Angeles CA @ Palladium

June 20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium w/ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus

September 3-6 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival