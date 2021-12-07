Bright Eyes Shares 2022 Tour Dates Supporting ‘Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was’

Bright Eyes are hitting the road in 2022 on a spring tour supporting their latest album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. The 13-date trek kicks off at St. Paul, Minnesota’s Palace Theatre on March 23 and wraps at the Norva in Norfolk, Virginia on April 10.

The tour includes stops in Chicago, Louisville, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, and more. Ticket sales will begin Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Bright Eyes website. The band has partnered with Plus1, allocating $1 from every ticket sold to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was arrived last year as the band’s first full-length release since 2011’s The People’s Key. Conor Oberst, Nate Walcott, and Mike Mogis had embarked on unofficial hiatus for nearly a decade before returning.

“The little bit of music I’ve played since this whole thing started has made me feel so good,” Oberst told Rolling Stone last year of postponing the tour until the pandemic calmed down. “I’m not saying it’s a bad thing for anyone to do, but I personally didn’t want to sit on my bed in my underwear and play acoustic guitar into, like, my iPhone. We’re definitely not gonna do that.”

Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates

March 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

March 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

March 25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

March 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

April 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

April 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

April 7 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

April 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

April 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem