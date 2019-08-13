Watch Brie Larson Cover Ariana Grande’s ‘God is a Woman’

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is Ariana Grande’s No. 1 fan. The actress, who previously filmed herself performing Grande’s “My Everything,” posted a new clip with an acoustic cover of “God is a Woman.”

In the caption, Larson commented “Ariana forever,” before adding, “Big big thank you to legend Nancy Wilson for sending me her custom Gibson guitar – I will never get over it.” The cover is only a snippet of the actual song, but it showcases Larson’s solid take on Grande’s hit, which comes off last year’s album Sweetener.

Larson has professed her love for Grande in the past, most notably when the actress appeared on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” with Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson. In the segment, the actors impressively got down with Grande’s “7 Rings.” Although the Oscar-winning actress is well known for her movie career, Larson does actually have a history in the music industry. She released an album in 2005 titled Finally Out Of P.E. and made some waves with a bubblegum pop single called “She Said.” And she’s apparently friends with members of Heart.