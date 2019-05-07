×
Rolling Stone
Brian Wilson, Zombies Plot ‘Something Great From ’68’ Tour

Former Beach Boy to highlight 1968 LP Friends, 1971’s Surf’s Up, while British rockers will perform all of Odessey and Oracle

brian wilson zombies

Brian Wilson and the Zombies will hit the road together later this summer on their 'Something Great from '68" tour.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Brian Wilson and the Zombies will embark on a North American tour this summer celebrating their music from 1968 and beyond.

The “Something Great from ’68” tour will launch August 31st at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and wrap September 26th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Tickets go on sale May 10th, while pre-sales start tomorrow, May 8th. Complete information is available on Wilson’s website and the Zombies’ website.

Wilson will primarily perform songs from his two favorite Beach Boys albums, 1968’s Friends and 1971’s Surf’s Up, while also scattering the setlist with rarities and classics. His former Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will join the Hall of Fame musician onstage.

“It’s been quite a year and I’m ready to go out and tour some music that makes everyone have a feel good vibe,” Wilson said in a statement. “The Friends album has always been one of my favorites, and I love the music from that time in history.”

As for the Zombies, the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will open each show with a full performance of their seminal 1968 record, Odessey and Oracle, alongside other selections from their long career. The shows will also notably feature Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone reuniting with fellow co-founders Chris White and Hugh Grundy, who will perform alongside the current iteration of the Zombies. However, the first two shows of the tour — August 31st in Las Vegas and September 1st in Indio, California — will just feature the Zombies’ current lineup sans White and Grundy.

Wilson’s bandmate, Darian Sahanaja, said, “Any fan of Pet Sounds should immediately identify with Odessey and Oracle. Rich harmonic tapestries, baroque impressions with an underlying melancholy… classicism with an emotional yearning that I find common in both Brian’s songwriting and that of The Zombies. To be able to perform with both entities on the same bill is a dream within a dream within a ‘hung up’ dream come true.”

Brian Wilson, Zombies Tour Dates

August 31 – Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
September 1 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
September 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
September 7 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino
September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
September 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 13 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
September 14 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
September 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
September 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
September 24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
September 26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

