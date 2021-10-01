Brian Wilson Turns ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ Into a Gentle Piano Lullaby

Brian Wilson strips down the Beach Boys’ ebullient classic “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” in the latest offering from his upcoming record, At My Piano.

The solo piano version of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” has the soothing feel of a lullaby. Wilson’s playing gently guides the song through its sprightly verses until his left hand deftly slows the tune through the trundling bridge, then re-emerges for one last charming chorus.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is the second release from At My Piano, following a rendition of “God Only Knows,” which arrived in September. At My Piano will feature solo renditions of other Beach Boys classics like “Good Vibrations,” “In My Room,” Don’t Worry Baby,” as well as a medley of Smile tracks and his own tune, “Love and Mercy.”

“I think the piano album turned out so good. It’s a trip, and Mt. Vernon Farewell sounds like a fairytale!” Wilson tells Rolling Stone in an email, alluding to his take inspired by the Beach Boys’ 1973 EP Mount Vernon and Fairway. “I hope people enjoy it.”

Wilson is set to launch a North American tour on October 5th in Huntington, New York, with the run scheduled to wrap on October 23rd in Waukegan, Illinois. Over the summer, he dropped a trove of demos, rarities, and outtakes from throughout his career on his website. The Beach Boys also released a new box set, Feel Flows, which focuses on the recording sessions that produced Sunflower and Surf’s Up.