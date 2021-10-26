 Brian Wilson Ventures to Beach Boys Landmarks in New Doc Trailer - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Is Your Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy Diverse Enough?
Home Music Music News

Brian Wilson Visits Beach Boys Landmarks and Reflects on Career in New Doc Trailer

Long Promised Road will feature interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Beach BoysBrian Wilson reflects on his storied, complex life and career in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. 

Directed by Brent Wilson (no relation), the film offers a comprehensive look at Wilson’s musical accomplishments, personal tribulations, and cultural impact. The trailer teases testimonials from everyone from Elton John and Bruce Springsteen to Linda Perry, the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and Nick Jonas. But the crux of the film is a series of interviews Wilson did with former Rolling Stone Editor-in-Chief Jason Fine.

In the new trailer, Fine acknowledges that Wilson isn’t always up for in-depth interviews, and often prefers to just drive around and listen to music. Which they do, although Wilson does begin to open up as they visit a handful of key landmarks, like the site of the childhood home of the Beach Boys, or the beach where the band shot the cover for their 1962 debut, Surfin’ Safari. 

brian wilson long promised road

Poster for ‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’

Courtesy of Screen Media

Long Promised Road will feature a new song, “Right Where I Belong,” which Wilson made with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James for the film. The documentary will also include appearances from Al Jardine, Don Was, Jakob Dylan, and Gustavo Dudamel.

Long Promised Road is set to arrive in theaters and video-on-demand services on November 19th.

In This Article: Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.