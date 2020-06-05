 Watch Brian Wilson Perform Solo 'God Only Knows' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Cory Booker Discusses Bill to Hold Cops Accountable on 'Colbert' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Brian Wilson Perform Solo ‘God Only Knows’ on ‘Colbert’

Beach Boys singer also strips down “Love and Mercy” for #StayAtHome performance

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brian Wilson delivered solo renditions of the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows” and his own “Love and Mercy” during a #PlayAtHome performance for Thursday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I just want you guys to know that we’re all in this together,” Wilson told the audience from his piano. On the late-night show’s broadcast, Wilson performed an unadorned version of Pet Sounds’ “God Only Knows,” with the singer accompanied only by his piano. “I love you all, love and mercy to you all,” he added.

As a web exclusive, Wilson next played “Love and Mercy,” a cut from Wilson’s 1988 self-titled solo LP that he later reimagined for the I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times soundtrack; that stripped-down arrangement is the version Wilson brought to The Late Show.

In March, Wilson took part in Rolling Stone’s In My Room live series, where he played piano renditions of Beach Boys’ “Do It Again” and “Love and Mercy.” In recent months, there has also been talk of Wilson potentially reuniting with the Beach Boys’ current lineup for a 60th anniversary tour.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Brian Wilson, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Beach Boys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.