Watch Brian Wilson Perform Solo ‘God Only Knows’ on ‘Colbert’

Brian Wilson delivered solo renditions of the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows” and his own “Love and Mercy” during a #PlayAtHome performance for Thursday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I just want you guys to know that we’re all in this together,” Wilson told the audience from his piano. On the late-night show’s broadcast, Wilson performed an unadorned version of Pet Sounds’ “God Only Knows,” with the singer accompanied only by his piano. “I love you all, love and mercy to you all,” he added.

As a web exclusive, Wilson next played “Love and Mercy,” a cut from Wilson’s 1988 self-titled solo LP that he later reimagined for the I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times soundtrack; that stripped-down arrangement is the version Wilson brought to The Late Show.

In March, Wilson took part in Rolling Stone’s In My Room live series, where he played piano renditions of Beach Boys’ “Do It Again” and “Love and Mercy.” In recent months, there has also been talk of Wilson potentially reuniting with the Beach Boys’ current lineup for a 60th anniversary tour.