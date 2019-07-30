Brian Wilson ‘Feeling Much Better,’ Looks Forward to Tour

Brian Wilson said he is looking forward to getting back on the road after postponing tour dates for mental health reasons in June.

“Thank you to everyone for your cards and best wishes. Your concern and love just blows me away,” the singer wrote on his official website. “I’m feeling much better and I look forward to seeing you when we start up our tour on August 7th.”

Wilson will resume his his Pet Sounds: The Final Performances and Greatest Hits Live tour August 7th at the Artpark Mainstage Theatre in Lewiston, Kentucky. The musician will play several more make-up shows in August and September, with the last one scheduled for October 2nd at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Along with his solo headlining dates, Wilson will also embark on a tour with the Zombies this fall.

The singer’s return to the road, comes following his June announcement that he was postponing dates to take care of his mental health.

“It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades,” the former Beach Boys singer wrote at the time. “There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey. … [Lately] I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean, and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before and we can’t quite figure it out just yet.” He also cited that following the last of three back surgeries that he started feeling “mentally insecure.”