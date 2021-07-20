Brian Wilson Drops Demos, Rarities, Outtakes on New Website

Brian Wilson has released demos, rarities, and more on his newly launched website.

The site contains a timeline feature organized by decades spanning from his birth in 1942 to the present. Wilson previewed the launch with a 1995 demo of “Desert Drive,” which appeared on 2004’s Gettin’ in Over My Head. Other demos from the era, written with Andy Paley, are also available — including the unreleased “I’m Broke.”

The Eighties features obscure demos, like “Let’s Go to Heaven in My Car” from the 1987 film Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, while the Seventies includes demos from The Beach Boys Love You. The Sixties is divided into three separate pages, with one devoted to 1966’s Pet Sounds.

“Thanks for visiting my new website,” the homepage reads. “We decided to put up some cool demos, outtakes, and live tracks you haven’t heard before. I hope you dig listening to them as much as we did making them. Stay safe and we’ll see you on tour soon!”

Later this month, the Beach Boys will release the box set Feel Flows — The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969–1971. The band’s surviving members have reportedly contemplated a 60th-anniversary tour, but nothing has been confirmed.