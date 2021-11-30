Brian Wilson and Chicago Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Brian Wilson and Chicago are teaming up for an extensive tour of U.S. amphitheaters next summer.
The run kicks off June 7 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps July 26 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Wilson and Chicago’s websites.
Wilson has never toured with Chicago as a solo act, but the Beach Boys and Chicago often played on the same bills in the Seventies. They hit the road together in 1975 on the “Beachago” tour where members of Chicago often joined the Beach Boys on “God Only Knows,” “Darlin'” and “Surf’s Up.” At the end of the show, they mashed the bands together for songs like “Saturday In The Park,” “California Girls,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”
The current lineup of Chicago is lead by founding keyboardist/singer Robert Lamm. Original horn players Lee Loughnane and James Pankow remain active in the group, but lead singer Pete Cetera left the band in 1985 and didn’t even rejoin when they entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. He retired as a solo artist in 2019, and Neil Donell now covers his parts in Chicago.
Brian Wilson will be joined on the tour by Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. They toured American theaters earlier this year with a set that mixed Beach Boys hits like “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations” with fan favorites like “Wake the World,” “Add Some Music to Your Day,” “Long Promised Road,” and “Feel Flows.”
Brian Wilson/Chicago Tour Dates 2022
June 7th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 9th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
June 10th – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 11th – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 14th – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 16th – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 18th – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 20th – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
June 21st – Rogers, AR @Walmart AMP
June 24th – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 25th – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 28th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 29th – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 10th – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 11th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 13th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 14th – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 17th – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 20th – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 22nd – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 23rd – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24th – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI
July 26th – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre