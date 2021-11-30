Brian Wilson and Chicago Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Brian Wilson and Chicago are teaming up for an extensive tour of U.S. amphitheaters next summer.

The run kicks off June 7 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps July 26 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Wilson and Chicago’s websites.

Wilson has never toured with Chicago as a solo act, but the Beach Boys and Chicago often played on the same bills in the Seventies. They hit the road together in 1975 on the “Beachago” tour where members of Chicago often joined the Beach Boys on “God Only Knows,” “Darlin'” and “Surf’s Up.” At the end of the show, they mashed the bands together for songs like “Saturday In The Park,” “California Girls,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

The current lineup of Chicago is lead by founding keyboardist/singer Robert Lamm. Original horn players Lee Loughnane and James Pankow remain active in the group, but lead singer Pete Cetera left the band in 1985 and didn’t even rejoin when they entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. He retired as a solo artist in 2019, and Neil Donell now covers his parts in Chicago.

Brian Wilson will be joined on the tour by Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. They toured American theaters earlier this year with a set that mixed Beach Boys hits like “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations” with fan favorites like “Wake the World,” “Add Some Music to Your Day,” “Long Promised Road,” and “Feel Flows.”

Brian Wilson/Chicago Tour Dates 2022

June 7th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 9th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 10th – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 11th – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 14th – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 16th – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 18th – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 20th – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

June 21st – Rogers, AR @Walmart AMP

June 24th – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 25th – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 28th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 29th – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10th – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 11th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 13th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 14th – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 17th – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20th – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 22nd – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 23rd – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24th – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

July 26th – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre