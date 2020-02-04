 Brian Wilson Spars With Beach Boys Over Trophy Hunting Convention Show - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and the Weird Vibes of the 2020 Grammys Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Brian Wilson Slams Beach Boys for Playing Trophy Hunting Convention

Mike Love-led outfit will play Safari Club International event, where Donald Trump, Jr. will also speak

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson criticized the Mike Love-led Beach Boys for playing the convention for the trophy hunting group, Safari Club International.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Brian Wilson expressed his displeasure with the Mike Love-led Beach Boys’ decision to play the upcoming convention for the trophy hunting organization, Safari Club International.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson wrote on Facebook. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

Wilson linked out to a Change.org petition, which has gained nearly 80,000 signatures and boasts the header, “Wouldn’t it be nice if all the Beach Boys, stayed away from those who kill for fun?”

The petition is addressed to the Beach Boys’ manager, Elliott Lott, and states that those who sign it will pledge to stop buying Beach Boys music and merch and going to shows until the band withdraws from the SCI convention and “publicly state[s] their opposition to this sick ‘sport’ of killing animals for ‘fun.'”

In a statement, Love defended the Beach Boys’ decision to play the SCI convention, saying, “We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans.” The convention will take place February 5th through 8th in Reno, Nevada. Other headliners include Donald Trump, Jr.

Wilson’s petition offers several details about trophy hunting and Safari Club International, calling the latter’s convention “the world’s biggest wildlife killing market.” An estimated 20,000 animals from protected species are killed each year for sport, per the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, and many are sold at conventions like the SCI’s.

In addition to selling wildlife trophies and other items made from these animals, these conventions also feature organizations selling various hunting trips, including so-called “canned lion” hunts, where tame lions are essentially bred to be killed. Since 2000, the SCI has reportedly spent $140 million against laws looking to stymie trophy hunting.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.