Brian Wilson Strips Down Beach Boys Classics for New Album ‘At My Piano’

Brian Wilson will strip down over a dozen Beach Boys classics on his upcoming solo album At My Piano, due out November 19th.

The LP features Wilson alone at his piano delivering solo renditions of songs like “Good Vibrations,” “In My Room,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” and “Surf’s Up,” as well as a medley of Smile tracks and his own “Love and Mercy.”

“We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught,” Wilson said of the album in a statement. “I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy, and security. It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature.”

Other At My Piano tracks include four Pet Sounds classics — “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times,” and “You Still Believe in Me,” — “California Girls,” “Till I Die,” “The Warmth of the Sun,” and more.

Wilson added, “I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

Wilson, who is in the middle of a U.S. tour, has recently unearthed demos and rarities on his website in addition to the massive Feel Flows box set focusing on the recording sessions that resulted in the Beach Boys’ Sunflower and Surf’s Up.

At My Piano Tracklist

1. God Only Knows

2. In My Room

3. Don’t Worry Baby

4. California Girls

5. The Warmth of the Sun

6. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

7. You Still Believe in Me

8. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times

9. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up

10. Surf’s Up

11. Friends

12. Till I Die

13. Love and Mercy

14. Mt Vernon Farewell

15. Good Vibrations